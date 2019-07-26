

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





No one is injured after a fire broke out at a Brampton scrap metal yard on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Intermodal Drive just north of Highway 407 at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find the scrap metal yard enveloped in thick smoke.

Peel Regional Police say a number of buildings were evacuated and firefighters had the blaze contained.

No injuries have been reported.

Intermodal Drive is closed between units 815 and 980 to allow for cleanup.