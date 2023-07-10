No injuries after driver shoots at another vehicle during alleged North York road rage incident

No injuries were reported after a driver shot at another vehicle in North York on Monday afternoon in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Toronto police say they received reports of a driver shooting at another vehicle just before 4:30 p.m. in the Keele Street and Victory Drive area, north of Highway 401.

Upon arrival, the vehicle that was allegedly shot at was located with shattered glass. The driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.

The suspect is described by police as an East Asian man, approximately 45-years-old, around five-foot-four-inches tall with a stocky build, tattoos on his fingers and wearing all black.

Police say he spoke with an accent and was driving a black Toyota Camry.

Keele Street is closed between Paxtonia Boulevard and Tilbury Drive while police investigate. Drivers are being urged to consider alternate routes.

This incident comes less than 12 hours after another shooting from a vehicle that police believe may have been the result of road rage.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near Yonge and Bloor Streets, and left two people with serious injuries.