'No immediate threat to safety': York University's Bethune College reopens following suspicious incident

York University says there’s “no active threat to the community” after one of its college's at the Keele campus received an anonymous threat Monday.

The incident occurred at Bethune College, which is home to its Faculty of Science and Lassonde School of Engineering.

The building was temporarily evacuated a Toronto police and York Security Services investigated, but has since reopened and normal operations have resumed, a spokesperson for York University told CP24.com in an email.

Toronto police, in a tweet, also said they do not believe the suspicious incident posed any “immediate risk to safety.”

Nonetheless, police and York security officers “out of an abundance of caution” did a “safety sweep” of the affected building and area.

Anyone with information or anyone who wants to report something suspicious should contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.