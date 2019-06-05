Girls need support each other—that is the underlying theme of this year’s Girl Talk Empowerment Day.

More than 1,000 girls between the ages 11 to 18 attended the seventh annual Girl Talk Empowerment Day at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, located on the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition Place.

The young women listened to eight different motivational speakers and musicians who shared their life experiences, along with CTV's The Launch star Olivia Lunny.

"If girls supported girls we would be unstoppable,” Lunny said.

Katie Zeppieri is the founder of the Girl Talk Empowerment organization and says that that it is important to have a day dedicated to empowering young women.

“What I see a lot of in schools is girls putting each other down, a lot of gossip, a lot of hate. A lot of rumors, bullying, and that is all the stuff we want to take a stand against,” Zeppieri said.

Zeppieri said that teenagers tend to spend up to nine hours a day online and that "social media breeds unhealthy comparisons as girls look at other people's edited and filtered lives and wonder why they don't look like someone else"

Crystal Wilson brought her daughters Amelia and Rebecca to the event from Guelph.

"I wish there would have been something like this when I was growing up because it would have been so great to see examples of women just smashing their goals,” she said.

According to Zeppieri, the change starts with kindness and 13-year-old Shruthi Rhaesha of Whitby hears the message loud and clear

"Us girls should always have each other backs, who else is going to if we don't,” she said.

Zeppieri said she is confident Girl Talk Empowerment Day can give girls the tools they need to overcome personal challenges, encouraging girls to change the world "by changing their mindset -- and by the way they see themselves first."