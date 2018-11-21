

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog has decided not to charge two officers who shot and killed a 70-year-old man in a Cobourg hospital room last year, ruling police had reason to believe their lives and those of the other hospital patients were in danger.

The man was pointing his gun at the officers after apparently shooting his wife in the head, Special Investigations Unit director Tony Loparco said in a report on the incident made public on Wednesday. The officers fired a combined total of 30 shots at the man in response, killing him.

The incident happened in October 2017, after the man and his wife were taken to hospital in part because the woman was worried about her husband's suicidal thoughts.

"She was concerned about (her husband's) recent obsession with taking his own life and she was concerned for both his safety and her own," Loparco wrote.

The woman called a health-care worker assigned to the couple, who called an ambulance to bring the couple to hospital.

As he was being placed on a stretcher by paramedics, the man commented to his wife that it had been "a great 46 years" of knowing her.

"I love you, but apparently 47 years wasn't in the cards for us," the man said, according to the SIU, adding that the two had to "cash the chips in eventually."

After the couple got to the hospital, they were left alone together in a triage room, the report said, and the woman was shot in the head.

Hospital staff called police when the man told them she had shot herself, but they couldn't find the gun.

After officers arrived in the triage room and the man pointed his gun at them, they demanded he put down his weapon several times, the report said.

When he didn't comply, the officers fired a volley of shots, according to the SIU. When they saw that he was still moving and they couldn't see the weapon, they fired a second volley and the man stopped moving.

"The gunshot wounds were to the torso and extremities, including to the index finger of his right hand and the ring and baby finger of his left hand," Loparco wrote. "The gunshot wounds to the torso were fatal."

The man's wife was found to have died of a single gunshot wound to the right side of her head. The SIU didn't say who killed her, but it did note she was shot from a "medium" distance -- not close range -- and she was alone in the room with her husband.

Loparco said it was reasonable for the officers to believe that their lives, or the lives of others in the hospital, were in danger.

He said one of the officers was staring right at the barrel of the man's gun.

That same officer "was concerned that if the (man) was willing to shoot his wife, that he might have intentions to also shoot others who might enter the room," Loparco wrote.

"It would have been foolish and reckless for these two police officers to risk their own lives by waiting to see if a further shot was actually going to be fired from the weapon in the possession of the (man)."