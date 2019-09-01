

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A nine-year-old boy has sustained “potentially life-threatening injuries” after a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, paramedics say.

The incident occurred in the area Balmoral and Appleby drives, near Bramalea Road, around 3 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a large tree.

The side of the vehicle where the child was sitting took the brunt of the impact, investigators said.

The child was been transported to the Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said that officers do not believe that impairment was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.