

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A nine-year-old boy was transported to a trauma centre after a a single-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The incident occurred in the area Balmoral and Appleby drives, near Bramalea Road, around 3 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a large tree.

The side of the vehicle where the child was sitting took the brunt of the impact, investigators said.

Paramedics said the child sustained severe injuries and was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children for treatment. Police later said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said that officers do not believe that impairment was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.