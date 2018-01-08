

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Nine people have been taken to hospital after exhibiting signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to a home on Sherwood Mills Boulevard in Mississauga Monday evening after several people exhibited symptoms, including vomiting.

Mississauga Fire said the dangerous gas was detected at 200 parts per million at the home. A carbon monoxide alarm will usually sound when levels hit 45 parts per million. While the levels aren’t high enough to be fatal, they were above the acceptable limit, firefighters said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the leak, but repairs were conducted to the home’s heating system earlier in the day, Mississauga Fire said.

Peel Paramedic Services said all the patients transported are expected to be fine, but they will be checked over as a precaution.