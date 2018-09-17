

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they have arrested nine people who are facing a total of 279 charges in a drug and gun investigation.

Police say the investigation started when officers looked into one man suspected of trafficking narcotics.

They say the investigation led to the arrest of eight Toronto men and one 16-year-old boy on Friday.

Police say investigators seized firearms, drugs and cash in the course of their probe.

They say all nine suspects are facing a range of drug and firearm related charges.