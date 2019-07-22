

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say nine people have been arrested outside of an illegal cannabis dispensary Sunday night.

Police say they were alerted to an illegal cannabis dispensary called Cafe from ongoing complaints from residents near the downtown store.

Police say officers observed a 16-year-old boy purchasing cannabis from the dispensary on Fort York Boulevard.

They say the boy then walked to the back of a line of customers and redistributed the cannabis he had purchased.

Police say officers arrested the boy and eight other people and they are facing multiple charges including possession and distribution of illicit cannabis.

Police say they will appear in court at a later date.

Over the weekend, police had said 18 people were charged for possession and distribution of illicit cannabis.