

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Nine dogs have died after a fire broke out at a training facility in King Township Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police said that officers were called to 15050 Dufferin Street, near Wellington Street, around 8:30 a.m.

The building is the known location for the North Toronto K9 Centre, a training, boarding and grooming facility for dogs.

Police said that nine animals had died by the time officers responded to the fire. Officials with King Township Fire say they don’t believe any other dogs have been injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police say it is possible that the air conditioning unit may have caught fire overnight.

Officials say the owners of the building are cooperating with investigators.