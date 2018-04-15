

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious sudden death in St. Catharines, Ont.

They say they were called early Friday morning about an injured man lying on a sidewalk.

Investigators say the man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a hospital where he died.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Glenn Joseph Hewer of St. Catharines.

A post-mortem has been done, but police have not yet released the cause of death.

They're asking anyone with information about the case to contact them as they continue to canvas the neighbourhood where Hewer was found.