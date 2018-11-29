

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Niagara officer has been seriously injured after a police-involved shooting in Pelham, Ont., according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The incident occurred about 30 minutes west of Niagara Falls.

In a statement, Niagara Regional Police said there was “an incident in Pelham involving members of the NRPS.” The force said that an officer was transported by paramedics.

The SIU confirmed Thursday afternoon that the agency was investigating “an interaction between two Niagara Regional Police Service officers” and that one of the officers sustained a gunshot wound.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed that one person was picked up in St. Catharines and was transported to Hamilton General in critical condition, but could not confirm if that patient was the officer.

The SIU has invoked its mandate.

The agency investigates incidents involving serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sex assaults involving police officers.

Roads in the area have been closed off while officers investigate the incident.