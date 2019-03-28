

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Niagara Regional Police officer accused of shooting a fellow cop during an argument on a roadway in Pelham, Ont. last year is now facing criminal charges, including attempted murder.

The two officers were standing on Roland Road, about 30 minutes west of Niagara Falls, on Nov. 29, 2018 when the altercation took place. The pair was collecting evidence pertaining to an earlier collision at the time.

According to the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU), Det. Shane Donovan discharged his firearm “multiple times,” sending the other officer to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 52-year-old cop, who has 28 years of experience with Niagara Regional Police, suffered serious injuries in the incident, the SIU said.

Following an investigation into the matter, Tony Loparco, the director of the SIU, said he has reasonable grounds to believe that Donovan “committed criminal offences” in relation to the shooting.

Donovan has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 18.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

A parallel Ontario Provincial Police investigation has been launched into the case as well to ensure police procedure was followed leading up to the incident.