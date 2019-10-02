

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her six-month-old child in Niagara Falls.

Police said that officers were called to a residence near Barker Street and Dorchester Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a sudden death.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a baby girl without vital signs. The infant was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said that the child’s mother was taken into custody following an investigation.

The mother has since been charged with first-degree murder. Her name has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

The charge has not been proven in court.