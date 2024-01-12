Niagara-bound QEW could be closed near St. Catharines for hours after collision
The Niagara-bound QEW remains shut down west of St. Catharines following a collision that left a fuel truck leaking its dangerous cargo into a ditch.
The highway was completely closed in both directions for more than two hours, but the Toronto-bound lanes reopened around 10:20 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just before 8 a.m., during the busy morning rush.
OPP, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said three vehicles were involved in the collision. One of them was reportedly driving aggressively and cut off a passenger vehicle, which ended up going into a tractor trailer loaded with fuel and diesel.
"Those two vehicles got tangled up and ended up going into the ditch. The tanker, obviously loaded with dangerous goods, is linking into the ditch right now," Schmidt said.
The third vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Firefighters are pictured working at the scene of a collision involving a fuel truck on the QEW near St. Catharines Friday, January 12, 2024. (Andrew Collins)
The driver of the tractor-trailer was extricated from his vehicle by first responders and was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately clear, but he is expected to survive, OPP said.
The driver of the passenger van managed to get out of his vehicle on his own. He was "very shaken up" but not seriously injured, Schmidt said.
Wheels from the tractor-trailer were ripped off in the collision, Schmidt said.
Firefighters are pictured working at the scene of a collision involving a fuel truck on the QEW near St. Catharines Friday, January 12, 2024. (Andrew Collins)
He said first responders were dealing with a "dramatic scene" when they arrived as well as "an extreme explosive hazard" in the area, which has now been evacuated.
"The fire department is on scene," Schmidt said. "They have evacuated local residents in the area and I expect this will continue for the morning for several hours."
Images from the scene showed firefighters and other emergency workers on-site, as well as the two vehicles in the ditch.
The Niagara-bound lanes remain closed at Ontario Street because of the collision, OPP said.
The closure is expected to last for several hours.
