A section of the Queen Elizabeth Way is closed this morning in Grimsby after a tractor-trailer caught fire in the Fort-Erie-bound lanes of the highway.

Police say they were first called to the QEW for a report of a vehicle fire at around 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The truck, police say, was carrying 9,000 pounds of empty plastic bottles.

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze and so far, firefighters have dumped about 60,000 gallons of water on it.

The pavement of the highway will likely be damaged as a result of the fire, OPP Const. Roberto Visconti said.

No injuries were reported.

The Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW has been shut down at Christie Street and the highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Some anxious hockey fans are hoping the crash is cleared up in time for them to get to the USA vs. Canada World Junior Outdoor Game in Buffalo at 3 p.m.

Andy Munroe, who is heading to the game this afternoon, said he is one of many fans caught in the traffic backlog.

“Most of the people have their cars in park. We’ve seen people getting out of their cars in Canada jerseys,” he said.

“We are big Canada fans. We’ve been watching the World Juniors ever since we’ve been kids. It’s such a big part of Canadian culture so the idea that we might miss the game is a little overwhelming.”