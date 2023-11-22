Niagara border crossings closed following deadly vehicle explosion

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a deadly vehicle explosion on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border, in a statement issued just after 1 p.m.

There are fatalities in relation to the incident although the number remains unclear, according to an official at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in New York. One patient injured in the explosion is also being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the official said.

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

National security sources confirmed to CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption this incident is terror-related. They are trying to determine if the incident was isolated, the sources said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been briefed by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor on the situation.

“We are in contact with the U.S Officials. The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” the prime minister's statement reads.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also confirmed he had been briefed and that provincial law enforcement is assessing the situation.

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed New York state police, alongside the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, to monitor all entry points into the state.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” she wrote.

The situation is fluid at this time, according to the FBI. No further details were shared.

Officials have also closed the Peace Bridge as well as the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge, the OPP has confirmed.

Certain U.S.-Canada border crossings have been closed in Niagara after an explosion.