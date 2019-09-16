NHL Players' Association halts potential work stoppage
The National Hockey League Players' Association says it will not reopen the collective bargaining agreement with the NHL.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 3:29PM EDT
TORONTO - The National Hockey League Players' Association will not reopen the collective bargaining agreement with the NHL after the 2019-20 season.
The decision means there can't be a potential work stoppage until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The current CBA remains in effect through the 2021-22 campaign.
The NHLPA advised the NHL that it was declining its option to reopen the CBA after the 2019-20 season today.
More to come...