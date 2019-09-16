

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The National Hockey League Players' Association will not reopen the collective bargaining agreement with the NHL after the 2019-20 season.

The decision means there can't be a potential work stoppage until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The current CBA remains in effect through the 2021-22 campaign.

The NHLPA advised the NHL that it was declining its option to reopen the CBA after the 2019-20 season today.

