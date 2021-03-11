TORONTO -- Ontarians are being warned that their behaviour over the next few weeks is critical in determining the quality of their summer as COVID-19 cases start to increase and variants pose a significant risk, according to new modelling data.

Experts with the province released new modelling data on Thursday, revealing that COVID-19 variants are continuing to spread. They warned that Ontario's ability to control the spread would determine whether the province would face a third wave or not.

“Preventing the rise of cases is easier than flattening the curve. Our behavior over the next few weeks is critical in determining the quality of our summer,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, said during the modelling update.

“The variants of concern continue to spread across Ontario, and our ability to control the rate of spread will determine whether we return to normal, or we face a third wave of infection.”

The data on Thursday showed that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in most public health units as people start to venture outside their homes more often. It also found that the new variants are spreading more easily than the original strain.

In a worst-case scenario, the modelling found that by April, the province would see case numbers hitting the 8,000 mark. In the best-case scenario, the province could expect fewer than 2,000 cases per day by April.

The scenario between the worst and best would see daily case numbers just below the 6,000 mark. The situation would depend on the province’s approach to dealing with the spread of the variants and vaccination efforts.

The modelling also showed that the number of hospital and admissions to intensive case units for COVID-19 are no longer decreasing and are now levelling off.

Experts said the situation in hospitals depends “heavily” on the spread of the variants.

In a worst-case situation, the province could see more than 600 people in ICUs. In the best-case scenario, just under 400 people could be in ICUs.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...