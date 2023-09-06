Newly-minted Ontario housing minister set to face questions over Greenbelt review

Ontario's newly-minted housing minister Paul Calandra is set to face questions this morning over a review he's expected to launch of 14 sites the government removed from the Greenbelt for housing development.

Doug Ford said yesterday Ontario will review the Greenbelt land swaps that two provincial watchdogs have said were rushed and flawed, though the premier indicated development will continue in the meantime.

Calandra, who took over the housing file after Steve Clark resigned his cabinet position on Labour Day, will assess the sites as part of a larger review of all parcels of protected Greenbelt land.

Opposition leaders expressed concern the review will cause the premier to open up even more of the Greenbelt.

