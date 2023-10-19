Toronto

    • Newly announced Ontario carjacking task force arrests 3 GTA men, recovers 2 stolen vehicles

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Three men from the Toronto area have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation carried out by the newly announced Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF).

    According to Toronto police, officers with the task force recovered two stolen vehicles from the Peel and Durham regions on Oct. 18.

    In accordance, officers arrested three men: 21-year-old Ajax resident Roshvin Crofton, 26-year-old Scarborough resident Dhushanth Jeyendran, and 31-year-old Brampton resident Jagmit Sidhu.

    They have been charged with two counts of possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime and two counts of trafficking in property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

    The three accused made their first appearances in court in Toronto on Thursday at 9 a.m.

    The creation of the PCJTF was announced just days earlier, on Oct. 16. It’s co-led by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and includes regional services such as York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police, and other external agencies, including Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

    The task force was created as a result of “the rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)."

