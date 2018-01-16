

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a newborn baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached appears to have been abandoned behind a plaza in North York amid frigid temperatures on Tuesday morning.

The baby was spotted by a couple in a covered walkway behind the plaza near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 11 a.m., according to police.

Police say that they believe the boy was born at around 10:30 a.m. and left bloody and naked in the walkway.

Police say that they are working to determine whether the baby was born in the walkway or at another location.

The temperature was sitting at about – 6 C at the time the baby was found, though it felt closer to – 10 with the wind chill.

“It seems like the baby was born here in this laneway,” Sgt. Kevin Kaposy told CP24 at the scene earlier on Tuesday, noting that police are concerned about the welfare of the mother. “The last information is that the baby was crying at the hospital.”

Kaposy said that the couple who discovered the baby wrapped him in a hoodie and took him to a nearby home, where they then contacted police. Police and paramedics responded to that address and only subsequently attended the plaza.

Kaposy said that police are investigating whether there is any relationship between the couple who called 9-1-1 and the baby.

The baby was taken to hospital via emergency run and was initially listed in serious but stable condition. Police, however, say that his condition has since been downgraded to critical. The baby was conscious and breathing at the scene.

“Right now the most important thing is to make sure that this baby gets the care that it needs to survive,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 earlier on Tuesday morning. “That is the only thing the officers will be concentrating on (right now). We will have plenty of time to investigate once that is done.”

Hopkinson called the discovery of the baby “stunning.”

He said the police “rushed” to the scene as soon as being notified about the discovery and assisted paramedics with the emergency run.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off as the investigation into who may have abandoned the baby begins.

Though that investigation is in its early stages, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said that police are hopeful that surveillance footage from the plaza may offer some clues.

She said that investigators will also be canvassing the plaza for witnesses.

“We don’t have the full story as of right now. We are working on getting more leads as to when the baby was placed outside and what happened,” she said.

Police are reaching out to area hospitals in the event that the woman who gave birth to the baby sought medical treatment.