

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released a surveillance video of the suspect vehicle that fatally hit a 34-year-old woman in Scarborough last week.

Police said the victim was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle then continued eastbound, failing to come to a stop.

The woman identified by her family as Celeste Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her family, Jones was on her way to work, trying to catch the bus when the collision happened.



Celeste Jones was killed in a hit-run in Scarborough. (Supplied)

"Do the right thing. That's all we're asking," Jones' father Clayton told CP24 earlier this week.

"She is a good daughter," said Clayton. "She didn't deserve any of this."

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is described as a small black or dark blue car with a modified loud muffler.

Police said in the video, the suspect vehicle is seen travelling east of Sheppard Avenue East in the centre turn lane at a high speedafter striking the victim.

Police are asking motoristsin the area at that time of the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to body shops and vehicle repair locations to assist the policein their investigation.

According to Toronto police data, 21 out of the 38 fatal collisions so far this year involved pedestrians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900or Crime Stoppers anonymously.