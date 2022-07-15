New Toronto restaurant takes you to the Hamptons for a night

New Toronto restaurant takes you to the Hamptons for a night

Instead of hopping on a plane, Torontonians can visit a new restaurant in the city. (Hannah Alberga) Instead of hopping on a plane, Torontonians can visit a new restaurant in the city. (Hannah Alberga)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton