TORONTO -- Toronto officials say bus service will improve in Scarborough thanks to a new TTC’s bus garage in the north part of the city.

Toronto Mayor John Tory made the announcement alongside other city officials on Saturday, saying the new garage, located at Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue, will begin service on March 28.

"The opening of the McNicoll Garage is good news for our whole city and, in particular, the residents of Scarborough,” Tory said on Saturday.

“By having a new garage in the Scarborough area, we can ensure that bus service is more efficient and that we are getting buses out on the road quicker.”

Pleasure to mark the opening of the #TTC McNicoll Bus Division and Garage Complex with TTC CEO Rick Leary and @nickmantas_.



Buses are the backbone of our transit system - and with this new transit complex our services will be more efficient to serve the Scarborough area. pic.twitter.com/B0AH2KA3NY — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 20, 2021

The new garage can store up to 250 vehicles at a time, the city said. It’s the first new TTC garage in Toronto since 2008.

Officials said the garage is built according to Toronto’s environmental friendly standards, and boasts one of the largest green roofs in all of Canada, as well as solar panels.

"This is a very exciting milestone for the TTC and a great step towards an even better, more efficient and more reliable bus fleet," TTC CEO Rick Leary said on Saturday.

"The TTC has more than 2,000 accessible buses and Wheel-Trans vehicles, and it's important we have the space, expertise and technology in place to care for and dispatch those vehicles effectively for our customers."

The new 29,000-square metre facility will offer a bus cleaning station and it will be home to 600 transportation staff and 100 maintenance officers.