New revenue tools on the agenda as Toronto city council meets today
Torontonians will soon learn whether city council plans to move forward with proposed new revenue tools that will help the city start to plug a more than billion-dollar hole in its budget caused, in large part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revenue tools, which were unanimously supported by Mayor Olivia Chow’s executive committee last month, are one of the big ticket items on the agenda at this week’s meeting, which begins Wednesday.
City staff have recommended that council explore a municipal sales tax, a parking levy, and hikes to existing taxes, such as the vacant home tax and land transfer tax for owners of luxury homes.
The new graduated land transfer tax increases would apply to high-value residential properties, including a 3.5 per cent tax for properties valued at between $3 million and $4 million, 4.5 per cent for properties worth $4 million to $5 million, 5.5 per cent for properties valued at between $5 million and $10 million, 6.5 per cent for homes worth $10 million to $20 million, and 7.5 per cent for all properties valued at over $20 million.
Beyond the immediate financial pressures faced by the municipality, Toronto’s city manager has warned that the city will see an expected budget shortfall of nearly $50-billion over the next 10 years.
“Today in front of council there are three items. One is on refugees, the second one is on housing, the third one is about the long-term financial plan. All three of them are interconnected,” Chow said at city hall ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
She said solving the housing crisis, supporting the influx of refugees coming to the city, and dealing with Toronto’s budget shortfall will require financial support from other levels of government.
Referencing the report on the city’s long-term financial strategy, Chow said there are two aspects to the plan.
“One aspect is what the city can do… We are asking people who are buying houses that are luxury houses to pay a bit more. Speculators that are leaving their apartments empty in the middle of a housing crisis, that they should pay a bit more,” she said.
“The other aspect that we are discussing is what we are asking the federal and provincial government to do.”
She said those discussions involve revenue tools outside the scope of what the city can implement, including a sales tax and gas tax.
Transit ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and is one of the main factors draining money from the city's operating budget, along with higher inflation rates and shelter costs.
City officials have warned that none of the revenue tools being considered will be enough to bring the city back into the black.
On Wednesday, Chow urged the federal government to “step up” to help Canada’s largest city deal with the financial challenges it faces.
“Why are we in such a crisis with the refugee situation? It is because the City of Toronto just does not have the financial means to manage them,” she said.
“We have to build housing, because we have a housing crisis on our hands.”
Last month, the executive committee also approved a recommendation from Chow to direct staff to draw up a plan for creating 25,000 new rent-controlled homes on top of the ones already planned by the city.
“We are waiting but we urgently need to take action ourselves,” Chow told the committee, adding that the city can’t wait for other levels of government to do more. “We have to build more, we have to do it faster.”
-With files from CP24's Josh Freeman
