Councillor Josh Matlow would receive the least amount of voter support in a mayoral election if pinned against Mayor John Tory, former councillor Doug Ford and an unknown fourth candidate in the 2018 Toronto mayoral race, a research poll found.

The research poll was conducted online by Campaign Research between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 and 683 voters in Toronto participated.

According to the poll, the four possible candidates received the following voter intent:

• Tory received 57 per cent, up by 1 per cent since November

• Ford received 29 per cent, up by 2 per cent since November

• Matlow received 7 per cent

• Unknown candidate received 8 per cent

The poll said that Ward 22 councillor Matlow was chosen as the third named option because he has recently garnered media attention in the city by meeting with Toronto residents who do not live in his Ward – a tactic former Mayor Rob Ford used prior to his mayoral campaign.

However, the outcome for Matlow in this poll was not positive with a net approval rating of +5 per cent, but 68 per cent did not have an opinion.

“If councillor Matlow is seriously considering a run for mayor, he has a long way to go to be competitive with the other known candidates,” the CEO of Campaign Research Eli Yufest said.

Outside of Matlow’s ward, the councillor has voiced his opinion as a longtime opponent of the Scarborough subway. On Nov. 8, Matlow made another attempt at reviving the debate surrounding the $3.35 billion project. At the time, the councillor asked Auditor General Beverley Romeo-Beehler for a “value for money comparison” between the one-stop subway and a previous plan for a seven-stop LRT that was scrapped in 2013.

Matlow also recently gathered attention in September after Tory said he would review a city bylaw that dictates when landlords must switch over their heating and cooling systems. The issue arose after residents in an apartment building in Matlow’s ward were complaining about “very uncomfortable” temperatures.

The latest data produced by Campaign Research showed that 55 per cent of Toronto residents approve of the job Tory has done thus far as mayor, which supports his +32 net approval rating.

Tory received the most support from residents between the ages of 35 and 44 with 63 per cent support and those 65 years of age and older with 66 per cent support. He also received 60 per cent support from woman and 69 per cent of provincial Liberal supporters.

Tory said he will be seeking reelection in the fall of 2018.

Twenty-seven per cent of Ford supporters approve of Tory’s job as mayor as well.

Support for Ford was sitting at 29 per cent in June but dropped to 23 per cent by October. However, after his Sept. 8 announcement that he would be running for mayor of Toronto in 2018, September data showed he had 33 per cent support.

Of those polled in December, 67 per cent said they would not vote for Ford in the upcoming election.

Ford has a net approval rating of -12 per cent and his highest approval ratings come from Toronto residents between the ages of 33 and 44 per cent at 41 per cent and provincial PC supporters at 15 per cent.

Ford spent one term as city councillor for Ward 2 – Etobicoke North. He unsuccessfully ran against Tory in the 2014 mayoral race following his brother Rob Ford’s withdrawal amid a fatal battle with cancer.

The next municipal election in Toronto is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2018.

The research poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20 times.