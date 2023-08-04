New photo released of suspect accused of assaulting, seriously injuring officer during Burlington traffic stop

Police have released a more recent photo of Matthew Flannigan, a suspect accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a police officer during a Burlington traffic stop. (Halton Regional Police Service handout) Police have released a more recent photo of Matthew Flannigan, a suspect accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a police officer during a Burlington traffic stop. (Halton Regional Police Service handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton