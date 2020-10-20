TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is considering extending patio season throughout the winter months to help struggling restaurants and bars amid the pandemic.

The proposal was approved Tuesday afternoon by the city’s Housing and Planning Committee and will replace the ministerial zoning order issued by the province that is set to expire on Nov. 16.

The temporary bylaws would allow a modest increase to the maximum size of outdoor patios and would remove restrictions that might prevent an outdoor space from being constructed in front of buildings.

“The objective is to get this done quickly for those who are interested in doing it,” Mayor John Tory said. “They need the help and the seats and the opportunity to take in some revenue now, not months from now.”

This comes as the city will soon be removing the CafeTO program patios from curb lanes to make way for snow clearing.

With the temperature dropping and indoor dinning currently prohibited until at least Nov. 7, restaurant owners are now scrambling to winterize their outdoor spaces.

Jack Wong says he’s spent approximately $5,000 on materials and heaters. He says he’s hopeful that the city’s plan will help generate the much needed extra revenue.

“We need to bring business outdoors, with the pandemic we don’t know how long, so we have to prepare to at least cover costs and rent,” said Wong, who owns Axis Café in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.

But other restaurant owners are skeptical if people will still come out to dine in the middle of the winter.

Patricia Ribeiro owns the Junction Grill and has weighed the costs of winterizing and maintaining a patio during the coldest months of the year.

“It’s hit or miss,” she said. “You still have to pay for gas for a six or eight hour shift and we could have no one come. It’s not worth it.”

If approved by the Mayor’s executive Committee on Wednesday and City Council next week, the temporary use bylaws would expire on May 25, 2021, after the Victoria Day long weekend.