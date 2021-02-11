TORONTO -- Ontario health officials say they will updating COVID-19 modelling Thursday afternoon amid concerns of variants of the disease spreading across the province.

The new data comes as the Ontario government gradually begins to move parts of the province back into its colour-coded framework in order to reopen parts of the economy that have been shuttered since December.

During the last modelling session on Jan. 28, experts released data suggesting that while COVID-19 cases are declining, the new highly-contagious U.K. variant, also known as B.1.1.7, poses a significant threat and will likely be the dominant strain of the disease in the province by March.

Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown are expected to present more updated data on the issue today.

Ontario health officials have reported fewer than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 for six days in row, marking a significant decrease in cases compared to the thousands reported earlier this winter.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 282,511, including deaths and recoveries.

CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m.