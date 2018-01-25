

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Coun. Joe Cressy and former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson will hold a news conference at city hall to discuss “new local shelter services” amid reports that an 80-bed facility will be opened as early as next week.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m.

Though it is not immediately clear what is being announced, street nurse Cathy Crowe did take to Twitter on Thursday morning to say that plans will be unveiled for a “new 80 bed shelter in a building the city has just purchased.”

In her tweet, Crowe said that it is her understanding that the facility will be opened as a winter respite site starting next week.

The news comes amid an overcrowding crisis in the city’s shelter system, where occupancy regularly exceeds the 95 per cent threshold.

The crisis has left officials scrambling to find suitable locations for temporary winter respite sites and earlier this month led to a 100-bed facility being opened at the Moss Park Armoury.

It is not immediately clear what Clarkson’s role is with regards to today’s announcement, though she was among a group of prominent residents who wrote an open letter demanding that the city open 1,000 new shelter beds earlier this week.