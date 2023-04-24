New details emerge in case of missing Markham lawyer who vanished without a trace
A Toronto-area lawyer who went missing nearly two months ago while embroiled in a number of legal battles at the time of her disappearance may have been met with foul play, police say.
Real estate lawyer Isabella Dan, 53, was last seen leaving her Markham, Ont., condominium on March 3 before entering an associate’s Porsche Cayenne parked out front, York Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto Monday.
Investigators confirmed Monday that her home was left in a state thought to be “out of character,” with food and personal items being left out.
From there, investigators believe Dan was dropped off by the associate to meet another unknown person in the area of Highway 7 between Warden and Leslie in Markham, or along Yonge Street between York Mills and Eglinton in the city of Toronto.
At the time of Dan's disappearance, court documents filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice show she was facing at least four civil lawsuits alleging she’d taken out fraudulent bank loans to obtain mortgages on a number of Toronto-area properties.
In statements of defence filed on Dan’s behalf, filed as recently as October 2022, all fraudulent activity is denied.
"Dan denies that she was negligent in any way or that she breached any duties owed to the plaintiff," the most recent statement says. "In representing and advising the plaintiff, Dan at all times exercised the requisite degree of care and skill."
In the months since Dan went missing, police said they have yet to speak to anyone that strictly knows her in her personal life. They also state Dan may have gone by other names, including ’Rui Dan’ and ‘Rourun Dan.’
At the time of her disappearance, Dan was wearing a beige coat with fur on the collar and black pants, carrying a red gym bag, police said.
York Regional Police are asking anyone who knows Dan, or anyone with any information about her disappearance to contact them immediately.
Correction
A previous version of this story stated that Glenn Cohen, former legal representation for Dan, had been contacted for comment. Glenn Cohen does not and has not represented Dan.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
Auditor general won't review Trudeau Foundation donations, says it's out of scope
The office of the federal auditor general says it will not investigate private donations received by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, despite a letter from the board's chair requesting an audit.
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with murder in 67-year-old woman's death south of Montreal
A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found at a home south of Montreal.
-
Ville-Marie encampment eviction delayed again, work to start while campers remain
Homeless people living under Montreal’s Ville-Marie overpass have been given an extension on a previous eviction notice, allowing campers to stay put at least until the summer.
-
Duhaime trying to force Caire to resign over CAQ's third link reversal
The pressure is mounting on CAQ minister Eric Caire. The Conservative leader, Eric Duhaime, wants to force him to leave his seat because his government retreated on the third link.
London
-
Two people remain in hospital after gunfire in London
London police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward after gunfire in the city over the weekend. The investigation in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street is ongoing on Monday while two victims remain in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
-
One person charged after stabbing in Port Stanley
One person has been charged after a reported stabbing in Port Stanley. Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to an incident at a home on Stanley Street.
-
Masking to remain mandatory in clinical areas of HPHA, LWHA hospitals, masking policy relaxed at SBGHC
Several days after London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s announced they were relaxing COVID-19 masking mandates, the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) and the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) have issued updates of their own.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No explosive found after University of Guelph buildings evacuated for bomb threat
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
-
One person sent to hospital after assault at RV park near Guelph
One person has been taken to hospital with what police call “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after an assault at an RV park west of Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
Kapuskasing suspect charged with impaired driving, drug trafficking
A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
Sault police charge man stabbed at arena with attempted murder
New details are coming to light about a violent incident at GFL Memorial Gardens last month over an alleged stolen bike that resulted in one man being stabbed, another being hit by a vehicle and both being charged.
Ottawa
-
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
-
No injuries after driver crashes into eyewear store
No one has been reported hurt after a driver crashed through the front entrance of an eyewear store in the Nepean area Monday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police ask public for help identifying break-in suspect
Windsor police are looking to identify a break-in suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet from a home on Riverside Drive.
-
OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach
Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased body that was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester last year.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash on Front Road in LaSalle
LaSalle police say one person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Front Road.
Barrie
-
'Violent' vehicle theft in Barrie leads to arrest of 31-year-old suspect
Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.
-
Search for missing Barrie teen ends, police say
The search for a missing Barrie boy has ended, police say.
-
Suspects wanted after man shot multiple times in Barrie
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
Lethbridge woman accused of hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1
Lethbridge police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash in January that killed one person and badly injured another.
-
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
Winnipeg
-
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection with Main Street assault
A Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge after an alleged assault earlier this month resulted in a man dying in hospital.
-
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions, police say
The man suspected of stabbing a fellow passenger on the SkyTrain in Surrey earlier this month has been arrested and released on conditions, according to transit police.
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
-
Fire engulfs abandoned home in East Vancouver
The cause of an explosive house fire in East Vancouver Sunday night is under investigation.
Edmonton
-
'Super happy for him': Oilers praise Campbell after performance in Game 4 comeback
After an up and down regular season, Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell came through when his team needed him most.
-
'Trying to seek fair wages': Federal employees continue job action in Edmonton
More than 100 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members picketed in front of the Edmonton Institution for Women (EIFW) on Monday.
-
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.