TORONTO -- New details are starting to emerge about a horrific collision in Brampton, Ont. that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and her three young daughters.

Witness reports have indicated that an Infiniti was allegedly travelling through the intersection of Countryside Drive and Torbram Road at a high rate of speed at around 12 p.m. on Thursday when it slammed into the van carrying the family, causing it to careen into a light pole.

The female driver and her three young daughters – ages one, four and six – were all killed as a result of the crash.

The 20-year-old driver of the Infiniti, meanwhile, was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Few details are known about what led up to the crash at this point, though the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate amid reports that a police vehicle was following the Infiniti.

On Friday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told CP24 that he has was briefed about the incident on Thursday night. He said he was informed that Ontario Provincial Police had received a call about alleged “erratic and reckless” driving involving the Infiniti about 30 minuites prior to the crash.

He said that he was also told that the individual behind the wheel “had multiple offences for driving” and had a prohibited licence as a result. The vehicle’s plates also didn’t belong to the car, Brown said.

None of the allegations made by Brown have been confirmed by police at this point.

“It makes your blood boil. This can’t be a slap on the wrist,” he said. “I believe this is criminal negligence causing death and there has to be real consequences for people who cause real damage like this.”

The SIU has said that it is unclear at this time whether the Infiniti had run a red light as some, including Brown, have alleged. They also said that it is too early to say whether the police officer that spotted the Infiniti had their lights and sirens activated at the time.

Speaking with CP24, Brown likened the collision to “watching a horror movie in real life” and said that there are just “no words to describe the sorrow and pain” that many people in Brampton are feeling today.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, he said that he hopes justice is eventually served.

“I have an 11-month-old here at home and hearing the story of a police officer unsuccessfully trying to do CPR on that nine-month-old, it is just incomprehensible and so needless,” he said. “It makes you so angry because you have this beautiful family and their life has been stolen.”

No charges have been laid in connection with the collision at this point.

In addition to the SIU investigation, Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau is conducting a parallel investigation into the cause of the crash.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.