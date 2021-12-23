The Ontario government has opened a new mass vaccination clinic near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The province made the announcement in a news release late Thursday morning, saying that the clinic will help Ontario reach its goal of administering 300,000 doses per day.

The clinic at the International Centre in Mississauga, located near Derry and Airport roads, will be open as of Thursday to all those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. It will be operated in partnership with Switch Health, the company responsible for take-home COVID-19 testing for travellers.

The clinic will be open seven days a week and residents can book an appointment through the province’s vaccine booking portal. Residents can also make an appointment by calling the provincial vaccine call centre at 1-833-493-3900.

Officials say a limited number of walk-in appointments will also be available.

The province hopes the clinic will soon ramp up to providing about 19,000 vaccinations a day.

According to the province, more than two million COVID-19 booster doses have been administered in Ontario.

Individuals aged 18 and up are eligible to get a third dose three months after getting their second shot.