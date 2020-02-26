TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario have confirmed a new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto.

On Feb. 24, a woman in her 60s presented herself to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department with a travel history to Iran.

"The patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19," health officials said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

Officials said after the woman was diagnosed, she was discharged home and went into self-isolation.

"Toronto Public Health is actively engaging in contact tracing and case management, including following up with the individual and her close contacts," health officials said.

MEDIA RELEASE: Ontario Confirms Positive Case of COVID-19 in Toronto. More info: https://t.co/jDNT18qeTW — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 26, 2020

This is the fifth presumptive positive case in the province. The only other active COVID-19 case is a woman in her 20s, who also remains in self-isolation at home.

Canada has confirmed 12 cases of the illness overall, which has infected more than 80,000 people and caused more than 2,700 deaths around the world.

Officials are expected to address the new case at Queen’s Park at 12:30 p.m.