New advertising blitz questions Ontario Highway 413 pricetag
Do we need a highway or more hospitals?
That’s the question a new advertising campaign launched by the David Suzuki Foundation will ask transit riders of Highway 413, a new six-lane, 52-kilometre roadway proposed by the Doug Ford government.
“Everyone knows it's terrible in terms of (the) environment,” Gideon Forman, a transportation policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation, told CTV News Toronto.
“It's going to crush part of the Greenbelt. It's going to pave over a huge amount of farmland. But we also want to point out that it's a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money.”
The two advertisements will soon be posted all across the TTC in Toronto and on Brampton Transit buses.
The first poster features an image of a crowded bus and says “let’s spend the billions allocated to Hwy. 413 on better bus service.”
The other is less specific and asks what building a new highway would cost the province.
“What else could that money buy,” the advertisement asks. “Hospitals, nursing, daycare, schools, better transit – you name it.”
“Let’s get our priorities right. Save the Greenbelt and invest in people.”
The David Suzuki Foundation is placing ads on transit asking questions about Highway 413.. (Provided)
Highway 413 became a major pledge of Premier Doug Ford after he was first elected in 2018.
The proposed route would see the highway travel from Halton to York Region and connect to highways 401, 407 and 410.
The Ontario government has said it will save commuters about 30 minutes in driving time. However, advocates have long argued the government is downplaying the environmental impact the new 400 series highway would have.
The federal government has previously said the proposal warrants designation under the Impact Assessment Act, which would give them the authority to evaluate how climate change may be impacted by the project.
However, in the 2023 budget Highway 413 remained a key infrastructure investment.
Despite this, the estimated cost of the project is still unclear.
When asked by CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the minister of transportation said that “specific cost estimates will be developed as part of the preliminary design of the preferred route.”
The proposed route of Highway 413 is shown. (Ontario Ministry of Transportation)
In November 2022, an auditor general report suggested the pricetag could be more than $4 billion.
The Ontario Liberals have previously said the cost could be closer to $10 billion, while the David Suzuki Foundation is using an $8-billion figure in their advertising.
“No one knows exactly what it'll cost and typically these projects are over budget,” Forman said.
He said that $8 billion could pay for about 11 new hospitals or 40,000 affordable housing units, something he said would “make a real dent in homelessness.”
“We could move three times as many people on public transit for a billion dollars less than the highway,” Forman said. “We could hire tens of thousands of nurses. We could do any one of those things with the cost of 413, he said.
“It just doesn't make sense from any point of view, not just the environmental, which of course we're concerned about, but just from a dollars point of view.”
Dakota Brasier, a senior communications advisor for the minister of transportation, said the government’s “goal is to ensure the best value for taxpayer dollars possible for building this highway.”
“Work is well underway to advance this critical infrastructure project, which will help alleviate traffic congestion, support good jobs and keep people and goods moving across the Greater Toronto Area,” Brasier said, adding that the new highway is expected to generate up to $350 million in real GDP per year.
The advertisements set to appear on GTA transit will have a QR code bringing residents to a petition that asks the federal government to put a stop to the highway. As of Tuesday morning, that petition already had close to 42,000 signatures.
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has previously voiced concerns about how the Ontario government is removing acres of the Greenbelt. Earlier this month, the minister said he will launch an environmental study on how Ford’s decision to use 7,400 acres of protected land for development will impact natural features in Rouge National Urban Park.
The premier, however, has said he is “not too concerned” about the review.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Saint John, N.B., took the top place for the most affordable region, with an average home price of $268,400.
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools
Around the U.S., private schools generally do not face as many requirements as public schools for developing security plans. The Nashville shooting that killed three children and three school employees is highlighting that issue.
Contracting COVID-19 while pregnant could lead to a higher risk of obesity for the child: study
A small study is presenting evidence suggesting a strange possible outcome of a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy: higher risk of obesity for the child.
With plans for a new grocery rebate, how would you spend this money? Let us know
Along with improving access to health care and investing in a clean economy, the 2023 federal budget also includes plans for a one-time 'grocery rebate.' If you're hoping to apply for this rebate, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
WATCH | U.S. and South Korea send thousands of troops and 23-ton vehicles to practice beach assault
U.S. Marine forces have been flexing their muscles during assault drills with South Korea in a massive display of joint fire power.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec. Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.
-
The right to 'live a bit longer': Montreal student losing access to ALS meds calls for change
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
-
Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas
A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti. Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.
London
-
OPP report minor injuries after crash near Aylmer
OPP in Elgin County are on the scene of a crash north of Aylmer. According to police, injuries are minor.
-
Winter weather advisory for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce
There’s a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Huron and Perth counties. According to Environment Canada, the advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon.
-
South London's new Costco is now open
Big box shopping in London just got a whole lot bigger. Costco has opened its new London South location on Dingman Drive, replacing its 30 year old consumer warehouse just a stone’s throw away on Wellington Road south.
Kitchener
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
Wet snow and heavy winds in the forecast for Waterloo-Wellington
Some wet and wintry weather is heading toward Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed from Hwy. 101 to Smooth Rock Falls
Due to deteriorating weather conditions and a collision, Highway 11 is closed in both directions between the Highway 101 junction and Smooth Rock Falls on Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
Ottawa
-
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
Windsor
-
Crews battle working fire at former Mission Thrift Store location
Windsor firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building on Giles Boulevard.
-
Erie Shores HealthCare online clock displays ER wait times
Erie Shores HealthCare is announcing the launch of a second Emergency Department Wait Time Clock.
-
$350,000 in damage reported after fire at Lakeshore manufacturing plant
Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a fire at a manufacturing plant in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
More snow on the way for Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas
A weather travel advisory is in effect for late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Brechin man faces impaired driving charges after rolling car into ditch
A driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car in Ramara Tuesday.
-
Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Listing on pause for landmark Nova Scotia church as officials sift through offers
The sale listing for a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark in the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia has been put on pause.
Calgary
-
Calgary high school student dies on class trip to Japan
A Calgary high school student has died while on an school trip overseas.
-
Garage in southeast Calgary community gutted by fire
A detached garage in the community of Ogden was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.
Winnipeg
-
Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified
Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
School hour changes approved for one school division in Winnipeg
The board of trustees for one Winnipeg school division has officially approved changes to start and end times at some of its schools.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon shares up more than 10% after reporting Q4 revenue up 30% from year ago
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company reported its net revenue for its fourth quarter rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Metro Vancouver transit users expected to be hit with fare increase
TransLink is expected to approve a fare hike, despite receiving a nearly half-billion dollar bailout from the province just weeks ago.
-
Vancouver's 25-cent single-use cup fee will be eliminated May 1
Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Northern Alta. community counts 4 shootings within 2 months
Mounties are investigating whether four shootings within two months in a small northern Alberta community are related.