VANCOUVER -- Neil Patrick Harris is bidding farewell to Canada in song.

The U.S. stage and screen star can be seen atop a British Columbia mountain singing a portion of "O Canada" in a video posted to Instagram.

Harris employs an emoji of the Canadian flag to say in the caption that he's anxious to return to New York but "will miss the nature and majestic beauty of Canada."

In the video, he tells viewers: "On this, my last weekend in Canada I take an amazing hike." He then launches into song: "O Canada, our home and native land for the last two years."

Harris has been in Vancouver to film his Netflix series, "A Series of Unfortunate Events," based on the Lemony Snicket children's books.

The Instagram post appeared Monday on his verified Instagram account, nph, where he also declares in the caption: "Vancouver is extraordinary."

He also announced on Twitter that his last day of filming would be Tuesday, May 8.

This is not the first time Harris has expressed his affection for the Great White North.

"I have always been a fan of Canada and Canadians in general," Harris said in January 2017 conference call with reporters to promote the series.

"In the '80s and '90s, there was a long period of made-for-television movies based on true-life events and I did my share of them: I hacked up my parents with a wood maul, I was a serial arsonist, I got lost in a blizzard with my baby. And we filmed most of those in Canada."

Harris added that he's spent time in several Canadian cities and finds "the people uniformly kind, respectful."

And Harris certainly appeared to embrace life in Vancouver while shooting the series.

He attended Vancouver's pride parade, visited Grouse Mountain with his twins and husband David Burtka, and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Tofino.

"Good times," Harris grins in his latest Instagram post, a vista filled with pine trees and mountain peaks behind him.