Nearly $50,000 of liquor stolen across York region, arrests made: police

Police recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen liquor after officers followed a group of suspects in an LCBO theft back to a parking lot in Mississauga, where they were allegedly observed loading the goods into a shipping container.

Police were on patrol at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when they observed the suspects entering the rear door of an LCBO near Yonge Street and High Tech Road in Richmond Hill.

Police say that one of the suspects stacked a number of cases of alcohol while the three others served as “lookouts.”

All four suspects then exited the store together and loaded the cases of alcohol into an awaiting vehicle.

According to police, the suspects subsequently went to a parking lot in Mississauga where they were observed putting the cases into a shipping container.

Police arrested the suspects at the scene and subsequently recovered a large quantity of stolen alcohol.

Police say that the suspects were found to be in possession of almost $20,000 in Canadian currency, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in addition to the stolen liquor.

Police have told CTV News Toronto that investigators believe the same group of suspects could be responsible for numerous similar thefts across York Region.

The accused are Brampton residents Shamsher Singh, 26, Jaswinder Singh, 55, Lovepreet Singh, 55, of and Shehnajdeep Singh Brar, 25.

All four suspects are charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. Brar is facing additional drug-related charges. He is also charged with six counts each of breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.