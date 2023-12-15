TORONTO
Toronto

Nearly $50,000 of liquor stolen across York region, arrests made: police

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto)

Police recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen liquor after officers followed a group of suspects in an LCBO theft back to a parking lot in Mississauga, where they were allegedly observed loading the goods into a shipping container.

Police were on patrol at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when they observed the suspects entering the rear door of an LCBO near Yonge Street and High Tech Road in Richmond Hill.

Police say that one of the suspects stacked a number of cases of alcohol while the three others served as “lookouts.”

All four suspects then exited the store together and loaded the cases of alcohol into an awaiting vehicle.

According to police, the suspects subsequently went to a parking lot in Mississauga where they were observed putting the cases into a shipping container.

Police arrested the suspects at the scene and subsequently recovered a large quantity of stolen alcohol.

Police say that the suspects were found to be in possession of almost $20,000 in Canadian currency, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in addition to the stolen liquor.

Police have told CTV News Toronto that investigators believe the same group of suspects could be responsible for numerous similar thefts across York Region.

The accused are Brampton residents Shamsher Singh, 26, Jaswinder Singh, 55, Lovepreet Singh, 55, of and Shehnajdeep Singh Brar, 25.

All four suspects are charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. Brar is facing additional drug-related charges. He is also charged with six counts each of breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News