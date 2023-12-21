Nearly 300,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled due to fuel pump malfunction

Honda Canada will recall approximately 298,000 Acura and Honda vehicles to replace their fuel pumps, the vehicle manufacturer announced in a Thursday news release.

In the release, the company said the fuel pump was “improperly molded” in Acura and Honda vehicles released between 2017 and 2020, resulting in low-density impellers, which can render the fuel pump non-functional. Fuel pump difficulties could result in the engine not starting or stalling while driving, which can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue.

Canadian owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by mail in February. Concerned vehicle owners can also check to see if their vehicles are affected by visiting the Acura and Honda websites.

A full list of affected models is available on the Honda and Acura websites.