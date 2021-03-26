TORONTO -- Toronto officials say that there are tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments still available for next week and they are urging seniors age 75 and older to book their spots now.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations have been quickly booked up throughout the GTA over the last few weeks, often disappearing within a few hours, but on Friday morning the city sent out a news release confirming that they still have 30,000 open appointments available for next week at five clinics.

The available appointments comes amid an uptick in vaccine supply that has allowed the city to increase the number of slots at each of its clinics.

“We have substantially increased the capacity so that we literally can be doing at some of these clinics 6,000 injections in a day. At the moment what we need is not a new registration system and not new clinics, we need more people to sign up who are 75 plus,” Mayor John Tory said during an interview with CP24 earlier on Friday. “There are thousands of appointments available for next week and we want people to go to their relatives and friends or themselves and sign up. You can do it by phone or online.”

The city has been operating vaccination clinics at the Metro Toronto Toronto Convention Centre, the Toronto Congress Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre but additional clinics will open at the Malvern Community Recreation Centre and Mitchell Field Arena on Monday.

Tory told CP24 that the city is working with the province to see whether the age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can be lowered to 70 plus and hopes to be able to provide news on that front “quite shortly.”

But in the interim, he said that it is important to get the message out to eligible Torontonians to book their vaccine appointments as soon as they can.

“At the moment 75 plus you can go there this morning to the provincial website and sign up for this coming week and have the comfort and the peace of mind of knowing that you have had your first injection,” he said.

Ontario has administered more than 1.7 million individual doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date, including more than 436,000 doses in Toronto.

The second phase of its vaccine rollout begins next week and will see the list of eligible recipients expanded to include some essential workers and people with select pre-existing conditions.

“We've advocated strongly for vaccine supply for Toronto residents, particularly for those who are at high risk of developing serious illness. I cannot stress this enough: if you are eligible for vaccination, book your appointment as soon as possible,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in the press release issued Friday morning. “Don't wait. If you are a Toronto resident who can support an eligible Torontonian to receive their vaccine, reach out now. Help in any way you can including navigating the booking process and ensuring safe travel to the vaccination appointment.