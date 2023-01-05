'Near-zero' visibility possible around the GTA this morning due to thick fog

Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads during the morning commute as thick dense fog blankets parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

A fog advisory from Environment Canada was issued early Thursday for Toronto, as well as York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” the weather agency warned.

It said areas of dense fog are expected to persist through the early morning hours, with visibility gradually improving by mid-morning.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The fog advisory ended for Toronto, Peel and Halton by around 7 a.m.

Aside from the fog, Toronto is expected to be cloudy today, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. The temperature is expected to hold steady around 3 C, dropping to a low of zero tonight.