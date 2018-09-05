

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto students are only on their second day of school, and already facing a fight – a fight to keep cool amid a September heat wave.

Temperatures in the city are expected to reach 32 C Wednesday afternoon with the humidity making it feel closer to 42.

If the high is reached, Environment Canada says the temperature could break a 73-year-old record.

With only 128 of the Toronto District School Board’s 583 schools fully equipped with air conditioning, many parents and teachers are renewing their calls for action.

“Hot and muggy in Toronto and no air conditioning in the kindergarten classroom at the area school,” one parent, Terry Marttinen, wrote on Twitter. “Our five-year-old had to leave the room and come home due to a headache caused by the heat. Not acceptable.”

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said staff are trying to “do their do their very best” to keep students cool, including keeping them hydrated, bringing in fans and cutting back on strenuous activities while the temperature stays high.

The board is also currently exploring other initiatives that may help ease the impact of hot summer days, including a pair of pilot projects that will look into the use of ceiling fans and exhaust fans in classrooms.

“We’re also in the process of installing cooling centres in all schools that don’t have full-building air conditioning,” Bird wrote in an email to CP24. “These would be located in large areas such as gyms, where students could be rotated in through the day.”

The seemingly annual issue caught the attention of the provincial NDP, who held a news conference at Clinton Street Junior Public School on Wednesday criticizing the PC government for a recent claw back on a $100-million fund earmarked for school repairs this year.

The funding cut, issued back in July, came as a result of Premier Doug Ford’s promise to cancel the cap-and-trade system implemented by the previous Liberal government.

The province has about a $15 billion repair backlog at its 4,900 publicly funded schools.

TDSB schools alone are facing a $4 billion repair backlog.

Flanked by concerned parents, NDP education critic Marit Stiles slammed Ford’s decision, saying the cut will put students’ learning at risk.

“Our students deserve better. We need a Premier who’s going to prioritize education and the needs of our students,” Stiles said. “Instead of fixing this mess that the Liberal government left behind, Doug Ford is taking the major school repair problem in our province from bad to worse. He’s making deep cuts to repairs and as a result, many of the repairs that boards like the TDSB had planned to commence this fall, have been postponed.”

Stiles said parents have told her they’ve had to pull their children out of school on the very first day after they fell ill from the temperature inside classrooms.

“Children were so sick that they’d often vomit… kids with breathing issues. It is unacceptable,” she said. “We would not expect ourselves to work in these conditions inside buildings, in our offices. We should not expect our teachers and our students to have to learn in this environment.”

A U.S. working paper published earlier this year suggested a correlation between increased average temperature in classrooms and lower exam scores. The study reignited calls from student and teacher groups, including the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, for the need for “heat days.”

“Climate change is a reality,” said TDSB trustee and candidate for Ward 20 city councillor Ausma Malik.

“To pull back is just cruel and is a real disservice and disrespect to parents, students and the educators who work in our schools every single day.”

