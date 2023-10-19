NDP MPP Sarah Jama sends cease-and-desist letter to Ford for ‘defamatory’ remarks
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford over what she is calling “defamatory” remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.
The letter was sent to the Premier’s Office on Thursday, according to a lawyer representing Jama, and demands the premier retract the posts and publicly apologize within seven days.
On Oct. 11, Ford posted a statement on social media that called for the Hamilton-Centre MPP’s resignation.
He cited comments Jama made a day earlier about the Israel-Gaza conflict and said that she has a “long and well-documented history of antisemitism.”
The premier also said that Jama supported “the rape and murder of innocent Jewish people.”
The cease-and-desist letter says the public comments have done serious harm to Jama’s reputation.
Jama is about to be censured by the Progressive Conservative government over statements she made on social media that called for the end of “all occupation of Palestinian land” as well as an end to the “apartheid” in the region.
The statement did not originally mention the Hamas attack that occurred a few days prior, which resulted in thousands of deaths and the kidnapping of Israeli citizens.
The following day, Jama apologized and condemned the “terrorism by Hamas” while also noting that she believes that “Israel’s bombardment and siege on civilians in Gaza, as was also noted by the United Nations, is wrong.”
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
