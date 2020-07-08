TORONTO -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is challenging Premier Doug Ford to make air conditioning in long-term care homes mandatory, after the premier sounded off on the issue and called the situation "terrible" and “unacceptable.”

Ford said on Tuesday that he wants to determine how many long-term care homes in Ontario lack air conditioning inside resident rooms and said he would “consider” legislation or regulation to mandate central cooling to make residents comfortable.

"I'd like to get these owners that don't put air conditioners, I'd like to stick them in the room for 24 hours, 30 degrees heat, see how they like it — or put their parents in there,'" Ford said. "You know, this is all about the dollars. Well, we're gonna change it, we'll change it."

Horwath said the New Democrats would immediately support legislation to mandate air conditioning, and help expedite the bill's passage into law.

"We’re ready to pass legislation today that would ensure air conditioning in every room is a requirement of long-term care homes," Horwath said during Question Period.

Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, didn’t respond to the request but said operators of nursing homes have a "non-negotiable" responsibility to provide a safe environment for residents.

Current regulations that govern long-term care homes set a minimum temperature of 22 degrees celsius but do not impose a maximum temperature for nursing homes, and state that homes without central air conditioning should have at least "one separate cooling area for every 40 residents."

However, COVID-19 has added a new challenge as long-term care homes try to limit the interaction between residents to prevent exposure to the virus, and reduce the use of fans in hallways and rooms.

"We know that with respect to fans, there has been some concern about transmission with the movement of air, and droplets, and so on. But we need to find another solution," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Tuesday.

While Premier Ford said it’s the government’s job to "defend" elderly residents living in long-term care the government provided no information on potential legislation or regulatory changes to address heat-related issues.