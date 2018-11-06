The NDP is accusing Premier Doug Ford of “misleading” the public on what prompted the resignation of top cabinet minister Jim Wilson.

Wilson, who was serving as minister of economic development, job creation and trade, quit suddenly on Friday evening, with the Premier’s Office initially citing an “addiction issue” that required treatment.

However, CTV News Toronto has learned Wilson offered his immediate resignation at around 5 p.m. on Friday, after being presented with an allegation of misconduct.

Multiple sources tell CTV News Toronto that the complaint was made in the morning, as Wilson attended an event in Sarnia with Premier Doug Ford. After high-level internal deliberations, the MPP was called back to Queen’s Park.

Ford has yet to address the discrepancy or explain why his office wasn’t clear about the reason for Wilson’s departure.

NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh called it a “lie by omission.”

“There is absolutely some misleading that’s happening,” Singh told reporters. “We can call it a lie.”

Wilson’s constituency office in Collingwood was closed on Tuesday, with a handwritten note on the door alerting visitors. He has not been seen publicly since Friday.

The MPP’s resignation was one of two high-profile departures the government had to contend with on Friday. Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of issues management also left his post. CTV News Toronto has confirmed his resignation was also connected to an allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Premier’s Office explained that party doesn’t comment on “specific details“ in order to protect the identity of the individuals who bring forward allegations.

“Generally speaking, if allegations are brought forward to senior staff of the Government or the PC Caucus, a process is activated immediately and we provide staff with support and reassurance of their right to work in an environment that is free of harassment.”

According to cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod, a third-party investigation has been launched into both cases. The Premier’s Office has not confirmed this.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. Neither Wilson nor Kimber have responded to requests for comment.