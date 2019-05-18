

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male has been airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after his vehicle was struck by a wheel that came flying off an SUV on Highway 400 near Innisfil on Saturday morning.

Police say that the SUV was headed southbound on the highway at around 11:30 a.m. when it lost a wheel near Highway 89. That wheel then went airborne, crossed the highway and struck the victim’s northbound vehicle.

The victim was initially trapped and had to be freed by emergency responders.

Police say that he sustained significant injuries to his head and internal organs and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A second occupant of the vehicle was also injured and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue SUV, meanwhile, was not injured in the crash and remained on scene to speak with police.

“At this time there have not been any charges laid but it is under investigation,” Sgt. Clayton Brown told CP24.

The highway was initially closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land and takeoff; however the southbound lanes reopened at around 12:45 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened at 3 p.m.

Brown said this isn’t the first instance of a wheel flying off of a vehicle along Highway 400 and motorists should make sure their vehicle is properly maintained before embarking on a road trip.