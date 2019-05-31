

Murray Hutchins, CTV News Toronto





Now that the weather's changed, it's time to start planting your tender perennials, gardening experts say.

It been a cold and wet spring in southern Ontario so the traditional May 24 week long weekend planting blitz is a couple of weeks behind. But if you keep an eye on the forecast – and there’s no risk of frost -- you should be good to start planting your sensitive flowers this weekend.

Derek Curtis, of Kingsway Greenhouse in Oshawa, says nature knows best.

"The trees have a way of knowing when it's OK to actually open their leaves fully. Take a look around you, take a look at the leaves on the trees, specifically the hibiscus, Rose of Sharon and Japanese maple. Those are the most tender trees to monitor and if they open their leaves full you are basically safe to plant all of your tender perennials, sensitive vegetables," he tells CTV News Toronto.

His advice to gardeners dealing with a late spring is to be careful with their vegetables, including eggplant, basil, peppers and tomatoes, cucumbers.

"Those plants are going to be a lot more sensitive when it comes to cold at night," he says.

Curtis advises that if there is a chance of frost "the plants should be covered with an old bedsheet, or a thin piece of plastic if the night tempatures are going below 7 degrees."

Meanwhile, Environment Canada’s Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips warns that it looks like it’s going to be a cooler spring.

“I think people are getting a little testy, they think summer should be here by now. And typically it is. But you know I think sometimes there is a thing in weather called persistence - what you see is what you are going to get,” he told CTV News earlier this week.

According to the latest long-range forecasts, these cool temperatures may be a summer-long pattern for some regions.