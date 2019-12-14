TORONTO -- Freezing rain and snow was no match for the annual speedo charity run in Yorkville on Saturday.

About 50 runners—wearing only sneakers and bathing suits—hit the streets for the 13th annual Toronto Santa Speedo run.

“All the money raised through sponsorships of the athletes, and I use that loosely, goes to the toys and games fund at Sick Kids Hospital, which is for buying toys and games for kids in the hospital,” organizer Matt Freeman told CTV News Toronto.

On Saturday, bathing suit runners had to deal with a mix of freezing rain and snow. The key, runners say, is to just keep moving.

“My discomfort doesn’t matter, it is the kids that count,” runner Brian Clement said. “I’m totally okay with stripping down and acting like a moron to help the kids.”

Residents lined the streets to take pictures as the runners made their way through the freezing rain and snow. It ended with a towel and a warm lunch at Hemingway's in Yorkville.

This year’s charity run is expected to raise more than $30,000.