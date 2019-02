Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Students at The Hill Academy in Vaughan say that their teacher’s creativity and music-inspired lessons have made math their favourite subject.

Drorit Weiss, a Grade 12 math teacher, decided last year to introduce rhymes into her lesson plan to help her students master math equations.

“It is a known fact that music is such an amazing way to learn and so I think it is helping them break down these really tough concepts,” she said.

Weiss has a YouTube channel where students can listen to her rap parody about angles, triangles and trigonometry. One of her raps is a spin on the 1989 Grammy Award-winning “Bust-A-Move” by Young M.C.

My class is jammin’ and we’re slammin’,” she told her class during a lesson.

Students at the Hill Academy, a high school for elite athletes, say that it’s easier to remember math equations with the help of songs that get stuck in their heads.

"She kind of took math and took music and put the two together and helped us learn equations,” said Grade 12 student King Ripley.

"It's a lot easier to review a lesson if it’s in the form of a song rather than reading through a note online,” 17-year-old Justin Lee said.

When she was a student, Weiss said she would make up songs to help her remember facts for math and science. She thought that a rap would resonate with her students and now has two songs that she uses in the classroom.

"They have told me they are writing tests and the lyrics will stick in their head and they will say, I’ know how to do this’ because of a lyric they have memorized,” Weiss said.

For Grade 12 student Charlotte Smith, the introduction of music in her math class has made it one of her favourite subjects.

“I really like math,” she said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Dana Levenson